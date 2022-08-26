Coming to Apple TV Plus: ‘Shantaram’, ‘Sidney’, ‘Central Park’ season 3, and more

Other highlights coming to the platform include ‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’ and ‘Life By Ella’

Here is the full list of new and upcoming titles on the platform:

Life By Ella - New series

Life By Ella follows Ella as she returns to school with a brand new perspective, excitement for what the future holds, and a major "seize the day" mentality following her stint with cancer. With her best friend by her side, she is ready to tackle everything she was too afraid of before, and determined not to let the minutiae of fake friends and social media status distract her.

Life By Ella was created, written and executive produced by Jeff Hodsden and Tim Pollock, with the first episode directed by Emmy Award nominee Linda Mendoza. The series stars Lily Brooks O’Briant, Artyon Celestine, and Vanessa Carrasco with an ensemble cast including Kevin Rahm, Mary Faber, Aidan Wallace, Kunal Dudheker, and Maya Lynne Robinson.

Season one premieres globally Friday, September 2.

Gutsy - New docuseries

The eight-part documentary event follows Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton as they celebrate the gutsy women who inspire them. Based on the Clintons’ acclaimed New York Times bestselling book, The Book of Gutsy Women, the docuseries features Hillary and Chelsea as they embark on a thought-provoking journey to speak with pioneering women artists, activists, community leaders and everyday heroes who show us what it truly means to be gutsy. The series shows Hillary and Chelsea as you’ve never seen them before, revealing their special mother-daughter bond and the unique, multi-generational way they approach the important and timely issues highlighted in each episode.

Joining the Clintons are some of their personal heroes, extraordinary, courageous and resilient women who have made an impact in their community and on the world, including Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Dr. Jane Goodall, Gloria Steinem, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson and many more.

All eight parts premiere on Friday, September 9 on Apple TV+.

Central Park - Season three

Emmy Award-nominated original animated musical comedy hails from creator, writer and executive producer Loren Bouchard, Josh Gad and Nora Smith.

In the third season, as Bitsy continues her relentless pursuit to buy the park, Owen embarks on a new promotional campaign to make more people fall in love with it, and Paige finds herself busier than ever when she lands her first book deal.

The show stars a renowned voice cast that includes Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess and Stanley Tucci. New guest stars featured in the second season include Aparna Nancherla, Billy Porter, Catherine O’Hara, Ellie Kemper and Naomi Ekperigin.

Season three of “Central Park” premieres Friday, September 9 with the first three episodes.

Sidney - New Apple Original Documentary

From producer Oprah Winfrey and directed by Reginald Hudlin, this revealing documentary honors the legendary Sidney Poitier and his legacy as an iconic actor, filmmaker and activist at the center of Hollywood and the Civil Rights Movement. Featuring candid interviews with Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Robert Redford, Lenny Kravitz, Barbra Streisand, Spike Lee and many more, the film is also produced by Derik Murray, in close collaboration with the Poitier family.

‘Sidney’ will make its global premiere on September 23 on Apple TV+.

The Greatest Beer Run Ever - New Apple Original Film

Starring Zac Efron and Russell Crowe, The Greatest Beer Run Ever is directed by Peter Farrelly and hails from Skydance Media. The screenplay is adapted by Farrelly, Brian Currie and Pete Jones, and is based on the book The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A Memoir of Friendship, Loyalty and War, by Joanna Molloy and John “Chickie” Donohue. It is the true story of Donohue, who left New York in 1967 for Vietnam to track down and share a few beers with his childhood friends while they were serving in combat.

The Apple Original Film will premiere on September 30.

Shantaram

Based on the internationally best-selling novel by Gregory David Roberts and starring Charlie Hunnam, Shantaram follows a fugitive named Lin Ford (Hunnam) looking to get lost in vibrant and chaotic 1980s Bombay. Alone in an unfamiliar city, Lin struggles to avoid the trouble he’s running from in this new place. After falling for an enigmatic and intriguing woman named Karla, Lin must choose between freedom or love and the complications that come with it.

In addition to Hunnam, the series stars Shubham Saraf, Elektra Kilbey, Fayssal Bazzi, Luke Pasqualino, Antonia Desplat, Alyy Khan, Sujaya Dasgupta, Vincent Perez, David Field, Alexander Siddig, Gabrielle Scharnitzky, Elham Ehsas, Rachel Kamath, Matthew Joseph, and Shiv Palekar. The series is co-created, written and executive produced by Steve Lightfoot, who also serves as showrunner. Bharat Nalluri directs and executive produces.

‘Shantaram’ will make its global debut with the first three episodes of its 12-episode first season on October 14 on Apple TV+.

Mythic Quest - Season 3

Mythic Quest follows a group of video game developers tasked with building worlds, molding heroes and creating legends, but the most hard-fought battles don't occur in the game — they happen in the office. In season three, as Ian and Poppy navigate the gaming world and their partnership at the newly formed GrimPop Studios, Dana is forced to play mediator to her bosses’ incessant bickering. Back at Mythic Quest, David settles into his new role as the boss where he truly finds himself in charge for the first time with Jo returning as his assistant — more loyal and militant than ever; and Carol attempts to figure out where she fits in after a new promotion. At Berkeley, Rachel struggles to balance her morals with capitalism, while a post-prison Brad tries to return to society as a reformed man.

Co-created by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz, the series stars McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, Jessie Ennis and Naomi Ekperigin.

Season three of ‘Mythic Quest’ premieres this fall on Apple TV+.