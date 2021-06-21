‘Cold Case’ trailer: Prithviraj, Aditi Balan star in intense murder-mystery

The Malayalam film will premiere June 30 on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video today released the trailer of Malayalam thriller Cold Case, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Aditi Balan in the lead. A gruesome murder, an excellent cop and a journalist with interest in the supernatural, makes for an intriguing plot of the investigative film. Cold Case is helmed by cinematographer-turned-filmmaker Tanu Balak, marking his directorial debut, while it is jointly produced by Anto Joseph and Plan J Studios. The film will premiere globally on June 30.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

The film is a riveting story of a complex murder case, the investigation of which is taken on by one of Trivandrum’s most brilliant officers, ACP Satyajith (Prithviraj Sukumaran). As Satyajith unravels several mysteries behind the murder, the case takes a rather ‘cold’ turn with emergence of supernatural forces in the case. Finding their way through parallel investigations ACP Satyajith and investigative journalist Medha Padmaja (Aditi Balan) eventually cross paths to unearth secrets they never imagined.

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, excited about the film’s direct-to-service premiere shared, “It is an absolute delight to be part of such an amazingly crafted story. With a complete whodunit setup – the film will take you through a thrilling journey.”

“The cast and crew have worked tirelessly to make this film a treat to watch. Viewers are definitely in for a thrilling ride with Cold Case that will keep them at the edge of their seats throughout the film,” said producer Anto Joseph.