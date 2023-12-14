Clint Eastwood promises to watch ‘Jigarthanda DoubleX’; Karthik Subbaraj and team react

December 14, 2023 12:55 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST

Legendary actor Clint Eastwood, whose references were aplenty in Karthik Subbaraj’s recently released Jigarthanda DoubleX, has confirmed that he’ll soon be watching the Tamil film.

Reacting to a fan’s tweet on the film being a tribute to the veteran actor, Eastwood’s team who maintains his X profile, has confirmed that the actor is aware of the Tamil film and will watch it once he wraps up his upcoming film Juror No. 2.

Hi. Clint is aware of this Movie and he states he will get to it upon Completion of his New Film. Juror 2. Thank You. https://t.co/4UpiIOSzdj — Clint Eastwood Official (@RealTheClint) December 13, 2023

Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj’s fascination towards Eastwood and Westerns isn’t new. His previous films have had many such references to the actor/filmmaker and the genre. Even his previous release, Mahaan, had its lead star Vikram’s first line be “Get three coffins ready”, a famous line from Eastwood’s A Fistful of Dollars (1964).

The reply from Eastwood received elated reactions from the Jigarthanda DoubleX’s cast and crew. While the lead actors, SJ Suryah and Raghava Lawrence, thanked the veteran, Karthik Subbaraj called the film his “heartfelt dedication to Clint Eastwood”.

Wowww..... Feeling So Surreal!!



The Legend #ClintEastwood is AWARE of #JigarthandaDoubleX & gonna watch it soon... 🙏🏼🙏🏼❤️



This film is my heartfelt dedication to @RealTheClint on behalf of Millions of his Fans in India...



Can't wait to hear what he thinks of the film once… https://t.co/nDF0Atr59g — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) December 14, 2023

Also starring Nimisha Sajayan, Naveen Chandra and Shine Tom Chacko, Jigarthanda DoubleX opened to rave reviews and turned out to be one of this year’s biggest hits.