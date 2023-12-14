GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Clint Eastwood promises to watch ‘Jigarthanda DoubleX’; Karthik Subbaraj and team react

Starring SJ Suryah, Raghava Lawrence, Nimisha Sajayan, Naveen Chandra and Shine Tom Chacko, ‘Jigarthanda DoubleX’ opened to rave reviews and turned out to be one of this year’s biggest hits

December 14, 2023 12:55 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Clint Eastwood and a still from ‘Jigarthanda DoubleX’

Clint Eastwood and a still from ‘Jigarthanda DoubleX’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Legendary actor Clint Eastwood, whose references were aplenty in Karthik Subbaraj’s recently released Jigarthanda DoubleX, has confirmed that he’ll soon be watching the Tamil film.

ALSO READ
‘Jigarthanda Double X’ movie review: Karthik Subbaraj’s heartfelt, most political film dazzles with duality

Reacting to a fan’s tweet on the film being a tribute to the veteran actor, Eastwood’s team who maintains his X profile, has confirmed that the actor is aware of the Tamil film and will watch it once he wraps up his upcoming film Juror No. 2.

Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj’s fascination towards Eastwood and Westerns isn’t new. His previous films have had many such references to the actor/filmmaker and the genre. Even his previous release, Mahaan, had its lead star Vikram’s first line be “Get three coffins ready”, a famous line from Eastwood’s A Fistful of Dollars (1964).

ALSO READ: Karthik Subbaraj: ‘Jigarthanda DoubleX’ is my tribute to Clint Eastwood and Satyajit Ray

The reply from Eastwood received elated reactions from the Jigarthanda DoubleX’s cast and crew. While the lead actors, SJ Suryah and Raghava Lawrence, thanked the veteran, Karthik Subbaraj called the film his “heartfelt dedication to Clint Eastwood”.

Also starring Nimisha Sajayan, Naveen Chandra and Shine Tom Chacko, Jigarthanda DoubleX opened to rave reviews and turned out to be one of this year’s biggest hits.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.