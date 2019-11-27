Movies

‘Chumma Kizhi’ from Rajinikanth’s ‘Darbar’ released

Rajinikanth makes a cameo in the recording studio during ‘Chumma Kizhi’

Composer Anirudh Ravichander brings back the evergreen SPB-Rajinikanth combo with the first single in the film

The first single from Rajinikanth’s next film Darbar titled Chumma Kizhi has been released.

Sung by S. P. Balasubrahmanyam, who has many a hit Rajinikanth number to his credit, with lyrics by Vivek of Bigil fame, the song has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander who also was in charge of the hit Petta album.

Anirudh and SPB after the song recording

The lyric video released on Wednesday evening is interspersed with stills and videos of the song shoot, as well as a guest appearance from Rajinikanth in the recording studio.

 

Darbar, slated for release this Pongal, marks the coming together of Rajinikanth and director Murugadoss for the first time. Starring Nayanthara in the female lead, it has cinematography by Santhosh Sivan, and is bankrolled by Lyca Productions. Post Darbar, Rajini will be teaming up with director Siva for a film for Sun Pictures.

