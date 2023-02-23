‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' to release on Netflix on March 24

February 23, 2023 02:50 pm | Updated 02:50 pm IST

Netflix India has announced the release date of Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, an airborne heist thriller directed by Ajay Singh and starring Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal. The film will stream from March 24 on the platform.

According to the makers, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is the story of ‘an air hostess and her businessman beau’ who are on a mission to steal diamonds to ‘free themselves from the clutches of a loan shark.’ However, the heist goes wrong when the plane carrying the diamonds is caught in a hostage crisis.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is written by Amar Kaushik (director of Stree, Bala and Bhediya; he is a co-producer here) and Shiraz Ahmad. Actor Sharad Kelkar is also part of the cast.

Speaking about the film, director Ajay Singh said in a statement, “It has been a thrilling, roller-coaster ride filming this pace-driven thriller with a unique storyline. Directing Yami and Sunny and watching this film unfold through their performances and the plot was exciting and I cannot wait for audiences across the globe to experience our labor of love through Netflix.”

Producers Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik of Maddock Films jointly said, “When we first heard the story, we knew this was something we wanted to bet on. We wanted a new pairing to showcase the story and how the film unravels. Yami and Sunny fit the roles perfectly.”

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga releases on Netflix on March 24.