Social media debut Movies

Chiranjeevi joins social media

Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi   | Photo Credit: AFP/Sujit Jaiswal

On Ugadi, the Telugu superstar made his debut on Twitter and Instagram, and hopes to address topics related to the global health scenario, and share key moments of his life and career

In a video message on Wednesday, ahead of the Telugu New Year, Ugadi, Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi, fondly referred to as Megastar and Chiru by his fans and film fraternity, announced his decision to join social media and stay connected to legions of his fans.

He debuted on Instagram (@chiranjeevikonidela) by posting his photograph and overnight, had 385,000 followers. He then joined Twitter at 11.11a.m on Ugadi, Thursday.

In a statement, the actor said about his decision to join social media, “In today’s compelling global health scenario, I want to use the platforms to express myself on topics and practices that could help all Indians, including people in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. I also look forward to sharing key moments of my life with them.”

In his first Tweet, the actor said: “#HappySarvariUgadi. Delighted to directly engage with my beloved fellow Indians, Telugus and my dearest fans through a platform like this. This #NewYear’s Day, let’s resolve to defeat this global health crisis with awareness and responsibility. #UnitedAgainstCorona #StayHomeStaySafe”

In a tweet that followed, the actor stated that the 21-day lockdown period is inevitable for our safety and urged everyone to follow the guidelines set by the central and state governments.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
The Hindu Cinema Plus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 25, 2020 11:31:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/chiranjeevi-joins-social-media-urges-everyone-to-stay-home-and-safe-during-lockdown/article31160053.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY