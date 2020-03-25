Chiranjeevi joins social media

In a video message on Wednesday, ahead of the Telugu New Year, Ugadi, Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi, fondly referred to as Megastar and Chiru by his fans and film fraternity, announced his decision to join social media and stay connected to legions of his fans.

He debuted on Instagram (@chiranjeevikonidela) by posting his photograph and overnight, had 385,000 followers. He then joined Twitter at 11.11a.m on Ugadi, Thursday.

In a statement, the actor said about his decision to join social media, “In today’s compelling global health scenario, I want to use the platforms to express myself on topics and practices that could help all Indians, including people in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. I also look forward to sharing key moments of my life with them.”

In his first Tweet, the actor said: “#HappySarvariUgadi. Delighted to directly engage with my beloved fellow Indians, Telugus and my dearest fans through a platform like this. This #NewYear’s Day, let’s resolve to defeat this global health crisis with awareness and responsibility. #UnitedAgainstCorona #StayHomeStaySafe”

In a tweet that followed, the actor stated that the 21-day lockdown period is inevitable for our safety and urged everyone to follow the guidelines set by the central and state governments.