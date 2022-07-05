Chiranjeevi impresses with a dapper first look of ‘Godfather’

Special Correspondent July 05, 2022 16:15 IST

The Telugu remake of Mohanlal’s Malayalam hit ‘Lucifer’ is directed by Mohan Raja and will arrive in theatres for Dasara 2022

Chiranjeevi in ‘GodFather’

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi’s salt and pepper look from the first motion poster of GodFather was unveiled on Monday evening and soon, set off debates on how the Telugu remake might compare with the Malayalam original Lucifer that starred Mohanlal and was directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. While the debate raged on, with ardent aficionados of both film industries and actors sharing their views, the motion poster caught wide attention for its stylised presentation. Directed by Mohan Raja, GodFather also stars Nayanthara and Satya Dev. Salman Khan will feature in a cameo. The first look motion poster shows Chiranjeevi’s character arriving in a vintage ambassador and being greeted by Sunil, as several party workers wait outside the office. The protagonist’s arrival is amplified by a rousing background score by Thaman S. GodFather is produced by Super Good Films’ RB Choudary and NV Prasad, while Konidela Productions is presenting it. Cinematographer Nirav Shah and art director Suresh Selvarajan are part of the technical crew. GodFather is scheduled to arrive in theatres during Dasara.



