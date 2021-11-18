Movies

Brothers Chidambaram and Ganapathy on working together for the Malayalam film ‘Jan.E.Man’

Jan.E.Man   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Malayalam film Jan.E.Man is special for brothers Chidambaram and Ganapathy; it is the former’s debut film as director which he co-wrote with younger brother-actor, Ganapathy. The film starring Arjun Ashokan, Balu Varghese and Basil Joseph hits theatres on November 19.

“Chidambaram and co-writer Sapnesh were working on the script, and I would give them my inputs. That is when my brother suggested I work on the script with them,” says Ganapathy, who started out as a child actor in the Sathyan Anthikkad film Vinodayathra. Among his other films are Pranchiyettan and The Saint and Kammattipadam.

Jan.E.Man was initially planned as an OTT release, “we later felt this would do well in theatres as well. The producers then took a call on releasing it in theatres. Comedy works well in theatres as we all know,” says Chidambaram. The film is a dark comedy about a male nurse Joymon (Basil Joseph), who lives an isolated life in remote Canada. The action unravels at his 30th birthday party in Kerala when he catches up with his friends.

Ganapathy, left, with Chidambaram

Ganapathy, left, with Chidambaram   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

“The script was written with Basil [Joseph] in mind, and he was very excited to be part of the film. Arjun [Ashokan] was to be part of the project from the get-go when the project was being planned. Balu Varghese too...we are all friends so it panned out thus,” says Chidambaram. Shot in late-2020, the film was completed in 35 days.

If not for the lockdown, Ganapathy says he had intentions of getting into the technicalities of films. During the first lockdown, he made his first short film Onnu Chiriku about an elderly couple. He wrote the script too, “There was so much time on hand, which made me think of making the short. It is about this couple, in an agrarian setting. It was questioning about who is a true communist,” says Ganapathy.

As the release draws close, Chidambaram says, “I am not anxious, but I have mixed feelings and a certain degree of nervousness.”

Chidambaram has no intentions of moving away from the technical aspect of making films and Ganapathy wants to focus on his acting career.

“I am an actor. If not for lockdown, I don’t think I would have got into the other side. Transitioning from child actor to supporting/character actor has not been easy, I am slowly getting the break now. I want to work on that,” he says, adding that he has releases such as Salute, Thattasserry Koottam and a Nadirsha film among others.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles

‘Ellam Sheriyakum’ is a family drama with politics as the backdrop, says director Jibu Jacob

How the Telugu classic, Mayabazar, set a trend

‘The Wheel of Time’ review: Get your ‘Game of Thrones’ fix all over again

Nani as social reformer in Rahul Sankrityan’s ‘Shyam Singha Roy’

Kristen Stewart’s ‘Spencer’ to hit Indian theatres on November 19

Director Lingusamy: My ability to spot good cinema is still intact

Pune International Film Festival to be held in December

Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Bull’ to release theatrically in April 2023

Coming to Netflix: ‘Dhamaka,’ ‘tick, tick...BOOM!’ and more

Why ‘Kadaseela Biriyani’ pays a hat tip to both Lijo Jose Pellissery and Thiagarajan Kumararaja

Lin-Manuel Miranda on why ‘Tick, Tick... Boom!’ is a love letter to American theatre

Mirnalini Ravi: The ‘Super Deluxe’ alien who is winning hearts with ‘Tum Tum’

Kusha Kapila on ‘Swipe Ride’ and creating safe spaces for women to talk about dating

‘Passing’ movie review: A gossamer treatment of tough, everlasting questions

‘Red Notice,’ ‘Squid Game’ top Netflix hours-watched metric

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ trailer: Doc Ock, Green Goblin and Electro return

HBO Max sets ‘Harry Potter’ reunion with Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, others

The blue carpet and the cast of ‘The Wheel of Time’

Ramesh Aravind: ‘The more local you are, the more global your reach’

‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ review: A mangled mess, in more ways than one
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 18, 2021 7:08:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/chidambaram-is-the-director-of-janeman-co-written-by-his-younger-and-actor-ganapathy/article37562183.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY