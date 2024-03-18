Charlotte Le Bon joins ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3

March 18, 2024 04:47 pm | Updated 04:56 pm IST

Charlotte Le Bon has been roped in for The White Lotus Season 3. She will replace Francesca Corney in HBO’s show, reported Deadline. Details of the character is yet to be revealed.

This is the second recasting on the upcoming season of White Lotus. HBO, recently had dropped Serbian actor Milos Bikovic, who had expressed his support for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Julian Kostov replaced Bikovic.

The third season of Mike White’s (creator, writer and director) anthology series is under production in Thailand. No details about the plot have been disclosed by the showrunners. The story revolves around guests at a White Lotus property, including multigenerational gang with a patriarch, a female corporate executive, an actress, a couple of mothers, a country club wife, a misfit and a yogi.

Carrie Coon, Michelle Monaghan, Leslie Bibb, Parker Posey, Walton Goggins, Scott Glenn, Season 1’s Natasha Rothwell, Aimee Lou Wood, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Jason Isaacs, Christian Friedel, Dom Hetrakul, Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola, Morgana O’Reilly, Lek Patravadi, Shalini Peiris, Tayme Thapthimthong, Nicholas Duvernay and Arnas Fedaravičius are part of the previously announced cast. White, David Bernad and Mark Kamine are the executive producers of the show.