Charlie Kaufman to be honoured by Sarajevo Film Festival

August 01, 2023 12:45 pm | Updated 01:06 pm IST

Director and screenwriter Charlie Kaufman is set to receive the honorary Heart of Sarajevo award at the Sarajevo Film Festival. The 29th edition of the festival will honour Kaufman for his contribution to the art of filmmaking. The event will also hold a screening of the Spike Jonze-directorial Adaptation (2002), which was written by Kaufman.

“We are thrilled that, after 15 years, we are welcoming back to the [festival] one of the most significant, world-renowned screenwriters and directors, and honouring him for his work and dedication to the art of filmmaking,” Jovan Marjanović, the festival’s director, said. “Charlie Kaufman is an extraordinary filmmaker whose films, though filled with biting humour, compel us to contemplate existential depths of the human experience,” he added.

Kaufman had presented his directorial debut Synedoche, New York”, at the festival in 2008. Kaufman’s writing career took off with the cult classic sitcom Get a Life. His screenplay for Being John Malkovich (1999) earned him an Oscar and Golden Globe Award nominations respectively. The Sarajevo Film Festival will be held between August 11 and August 18.