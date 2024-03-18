‘Chandni Bar’ sequel to release in December, 2025

March 18, 2024 02:37 pm | Updated 02:37 pm IST

Chandni Bar 2, a sequel to Madhur Bhandarkar’s National Award-winning film Chandni Bar (2001), will release in December, 2025, the makers have announced.

Mohan Azad, who wrote the screenplay and dialogue for the original 2001 film, will direct the sequel. Having penned the new film himself, Azad has almost completed the script and is gearing up to commence production by mid-2024 after finalizing the casting and other pre-production processes.

According to a press note, no actors have been officially approached yet. The original Chandni Bar featured Tabu, Atul Kulkarni, Ananya Khare, Rajpal Yadav and others.

Azad’s directorial debut film, What a Kismat, is scheduled for release in theaters on March 22.

Talking about Chandni Bar 2, Azad said in a statement, “The producer of this film R. Mohan had expressed this desire long ago about the sequel of Chandni Bar, about whose story we were very confused. But I am happy that we have written the story of this sequel film in a tremendous manner. And I am sure that we will be able to repeat the same success of Chandni Bar once again in the coming year.”