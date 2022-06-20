'Chakda 'Xpress': Anushka Sharma starts shooting for Jhulan Goswami biopic

PTI June 20, 2022 12:36 IST

The film will trace the journey of Jhulan Goswami, as she moves up the ladder despite the hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her dream of playing cricket for India

Anushka Sharma in ‘Chakda Xpress’

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma on Sunday started shooting for her next feature film Chakda Xpress, a biopic on the former captain of the Indian national women’s cricket team, Jhulan Goswami. Produced by Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Ssharma’s Clean Slate Filmz, the film has Prosit Roy attached as the director. Anushka announced the commencement of the shoot on her official Instagram profile. "Back to where I belong... #ChakdaXpress #ShootBegins #ChakdaXpressDay1," wrote Anushka alongside a clip and two photographs from the sets of the film. View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) According to the makers, Chakda Xpress traces Jhulan Goswami’s journey as she “moves up the ladder despite the hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her dream of playing cricket for India”. The film will stream on Netflix. Anushka was last seen in 2018's Shah Rukh Khan-led movie Zero. The actor has since produced the acclaimed Prime Video series Pataal Lok, Netflix film Bulbbul and series Mai: A Mother's Rage.



