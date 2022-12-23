  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Central Railways earned record ₹2.32 crore in 2022 from film shoots; CSMT top site for filmmakers

Feature film ‘2 Brides’ payed the highest for shooting on CR premise out of the total 14 films that were shot in the calendar year

December 23, 2022 04:38 am | Updated 04:38 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
A file photo of a huge crowd at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. File

A file photo of a huge crowd at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. File | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

Central Railway earned a record ₹2.32 crore from film shoots on its premises in 2022, up from ₹1.17 crore in 2021, with the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus being the preferred location for filmmakers, an official said on Thursday.

The amount is the highest ever for film shoots for Central Railway for any calendar year, the feat being achieved by offering various sites and rail coaches as locations, he added.

"A total of 14 films were shot, comprising eight feature films, three web series, one documentary, one short film, and an advertisement. The highest earning of ₹1.27 crore was from the feature film '2 Brides' shot at Yeola, Kanhegaon stations with a 'shooting special' train for 18 days. Another feature film shot at Apta railway station near Panvel with a special train for three days fetched ₹29.40 lakhs," it said.

According to the release, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus continues to be the most preferred film shooting location as five films were shot at the UNESCO World Heritage railway station, including an advertisement for a fast-moving consumer good (FMCG).

Other popular sites were railway stations like Apta, Panvel, Lonavala, Khandala, Wathar, Satara and railway yards like Turbhe and Wadi bunder, it said, adding the new emerging locations included Yeola, Kanhegaon stations between Manmad and Ahmednagar, and Narayan Doho on the newly-commissioned Ahmednagar-Ashti stretch.

As per officials., several box office hits, including Slumdog Millionaire, Kaminey, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Ra-one, Raavan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Dilwale Dulaniya Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dabangg, Darbaar, Rang de Basanti, Baaghi, Khaki etc have been shot on CR premises in the past.

In order to expedite film shooting permissions, a single window system has been introduced recently, the release said.

"Central Railway, with its seamless process, attracted production houses to use its location for film shooting and generated this record revenue," the release stated.

Related Topics

film making / cinema / railway

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.