Cast of ‘Mayandi Kudumbathar’ to return for its sequel

The actors from the original film are said to be reprising their roles in the sequel

January 04, 2024 12:34 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Mayandi Kudumbathar’

A still from ‘Mayandi Kudumbathar’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Looks like the Mayandi family is having a reunion! The makers of Mayandi Kudumbathar have confirmed a sequel for the hit family drama.

Directed by the late Rasu Madhuravan, the 2009 film starred ten directors including Manivannan, Seeman, Tarun Gopi, Ponvannan, and KP Jagan, and went on to become a hit. Also starring GM Kumar, Ravi Mariya, Nandha Periyasamy, Singampuli, Raj Kapoor, Ilavarasu and Mayilsamy, the film had music by Sabesh–Murali.

According to a press release, the sequel will be produced by United Arts banner which bankrolled the original film and KP Jagan will be directing the upcoming film. The statement also mentioned that the actors from the original will reprise their roles in the sequel. More details on the project are expected soon.

