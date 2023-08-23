‘Cassandro’ trailer: Roger Ross Williams’ film of a wrestler packs a punch

August 23, 2023 03:56 pm | Updated 03:56 pm IST

The trailer of Academy Award winner Roger Ross Williams’ upcoming film Cassandro has been released by the makers. Based on a true story, the film premieres on Prime Video on September 22.

Cassandro changed the world of Lucha Libre as we know it, his own way. Don't miss the inspiring true story that is #Cassandro from Academy Award Winner Roger Ross Williams - in select U.S. theaters September 15 and streaming globally on Prime Video September 22.



Cassandro cambió… pic.twitter.com/fge30vPVSw — Amazon Studios (@AmazonStudios) August 22, 2023

An official synopsis reads, “Saúl Armendáriz, a gay amateur wrestler from El Paso, rises to international stardom after he creates the character ‘Cassandro,’ the Liberace of Lucha Libre. In the process, he upends not just the macho wrestling world, but also his own life.”

Written by David Teague and Roger Ross Williams, the film stars Gael García Bernal, Roberta Colindrez, Perla De La Rosa, Joaquín Cosío, and Raúl Castillo with special appearances from El Hijo del Santo and Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio.

Cassandro is produced by Gerardo Gatica, Todd Black, David Bloomfield, Ted Hope, Julie Goldman while Gael García Bernal, Paula Amor, Mariana Rodríguez Cabarga, A. Müffelmann, Matías Penachino, David Teague, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch have executively produced the film.

Watch the trailer here...