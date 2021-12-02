Cara Delevingne to star in season two of ‘Only Murders In The Building’

Delevingne will star as Alice, a sophisticated art world insider who becomes enmeshed in the mystery, in season two

Actor-model Cara Delevingne will feature alongside Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez of Hulu’s latest hit series “Only Murders in the Building”.

The first season of the show, created by Martin and John Hoffman, ran from August 31 to October 19 this year and received overwhelmingly positive reviews.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

It follows three strangers, played by Martin, Short and Gomez, who share an obsession with a true crime podcast. After a murder in their building, the three neighbours decide to start their own show that covers their investigation of the crime.

According to Deadline, Delevingne will star as Alice, a sophisticated art world insider who becomes enmeshed in the mystery, in season two.

“Only Murders in the Building” hails from 20th Century Fox Television and is executive produced by “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman.

Gomez also serves as executive producer alongside Martin, Hoffman, Short and Jess Rosenthal.

Delevingne is best known for starring in movies such as “Anna Karenina”, “Suicide Squad”, “Life in a Year”, “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets”.

She recently wrapped production on season two of her Amazon series “Carnival Row”, opposite Orlando Bloom.