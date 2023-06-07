‘Captain America 4’ retitled ‘Brave New World’

June 07, 2023 10:42 am | Updated 10:42 am IST - Los Angeles

Marvel Studios on Tuesday announced that its upcoming fourth Captain America movie is titled Brave New World.

The studio shared the new title of the movie, which was earlier named Captain America: New World Order, on Twitter.

“Captain America: Brave New World. In theaters May 3, 2024,” a post on Marvel Studios’ official page read. The makers also shared a first look photo of stars Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford on the film’s set.

The film marks Anthony Mackie's maiden outing as the titular hero in a feature film. He started in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as the Falcon and took on the Captain America role in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Captain America: Brave New World is directed by Julius Onah. He has also co-written the film with Malcolm Spellman.

Harrison is making his MCU debut with the film as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, who is the President of the United States in “Brave New World.” Liv Tyler and Tim Blake Nelson are reprising their roles of Betty Ross and Samuel Sterns from The Incredible Hulk. Actors Shira Haas and Danny Ramirez round out the cast.

Chris Evans originated the role of Captain America in the MCU. He exited the superhero franchise with Avengers: Endgame.