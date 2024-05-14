Cannes 2024: Who are the jury members presided by Greta Gerwig?

Almost as prestigious as winning the Palme d'Or, the Cannes Film Festival's top prize, is being on the jury that picks the winner.

Artists from around the world who have made a name for themselves in their respective field are picked to sit on the jury, with one member designated as jury president.

Below is the nine-strong jury for the 77th edition of the festival:

GRETA GERWIG

This year's jury president, U.S. director Greta Gerwig, comes to Cannes after the massive success last summer of "Barbie."

Gerwig, 40, will be the first female U.S. director to serve as jury president, taking the baton from the head of the 2023 jury, "Triangle of Sadness" director and two-time Palme d'Or winner, Ruben Ostlund of Sweden.

LILY GLADSTONE

The breakout star of Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon," Lily Gladstone returns to Cannes after becoming the first Native American woman to be nominated for an Oscar and winning a Golden Globe award for her performance.

EBRU CEYLAN

One of the writers of the 2014 Palme d'Or-winning film "Winter Sleep," Turkish photographer, actor and screenwriter Ebru Ceylan is a familiar face at the festival.

Her first short film, "On the Edge," was selected to compete at Cannes in 1998, and she has co-written several movies that were in the main competition line-up, including "About Dry Grasses," "Three Monkeys" and "The Wild Pear Tree."

EVA GREEN

One of the select few women who have starred in a James Bond film, French actor Eva Green has an eclectic resume that includes Ridley Scott's "Kingdom of Heaven," smaller-scale projects like "Nocebo" and TV series "Penny Dreadful."

PIERFRANCESCO FAVINO

One of Italy's most famous actors with a parallel Hollywood career, Pierfrancesco Favino is no stranger to Cannes, having appeared in the competition films "The Traitor," directed by Marco Bellocchio, and Mario Martone's "Nostalgia."

JUAN ANTONIO BAYONA

The 12-time winner of Spain's prestigious Goya Awards, Spanish director Juan Antonio Bayona gained international recognition in 2007 with his first feature-length horror movie "The Orphanage," produced by award-winning Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro.

His latest, the survival drama and Netflix hit "Society of the Snow," netted the director an Oscar nomination for best international feature film at this year's ceremony.

NADINE LABAKI

After making a name with 2018's "Capernaum," which earned her Golden Globe, BAFTA and Oscar nominations, Lebanese director and screenwriter Nadine Labaki, who has long had ties to Cannes, will add jury member to her list of accolades.

HIROKAZU KORE-EDA

Winner of the 2018 Palme d'Or for "Shoplifters," which also nabbed an Oscar nomination, acclaimed Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda returns as a main competition jury member after his film "Monster" won best screenplay at last year's festival.

OMAR SY

With a Cesar award - France's equivalent of an Oscar - under his belt for "The Intouchables" as well as several successful blockbusters, French actor Omar Sy is a Cannes veteran.

The actor with parts in "X-Men: Days of Future Past" and "Jurassic World" starred in the opening film of the 2022 Un Certain Regard section at Cannes, "Father & Soldier."