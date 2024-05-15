GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cannes 2024: Demi Moore set to make waves at film festival

Set to premiere at Cannes is filmmaker Coralie Fargeat's latest offering 'The Substance,' in which Moore stars alongside Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid

Published - May 15, 2024 11:52 am IST

AP
Demi Moore arrives at the Gucci Cruise 2025 Fashion Show at Tate Modern

Demi Moore arrives at the Gucci Cruise 2025 Fashion Show at Tate Modern | Photo Credit: JEFF SPICER

Hollywood veteran Demi Moore is poised to make waves at this year’s Cannes Film Festival with an array of engagements that reflect her enduring star power.

Set to premiere at Cannes is filmmaker Coralie Fargeat's latest offering, 'The Substance', in which Moore stars alongside Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid. Described as a feminist take on body horror, the film promises to intrigue audiences with its bold narrative and compelling performances.

Cannes 2024: Greta Gerwig addresses #MeToo movement in France at Cannes press conference

Adding to her Cannes itinerary, Moore is set to play a significant role as the godmother for luxury jewellery house Chopard's Trophee Chopard gala ceremony. This prestigious event, scheduled for May 17th at the Carlton Beach Club, will see Moore joining the ranks of predecessors like Julia Roberts and Natalie Portman, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Moore is also slated to participate in the 'In Conversation' series at The American Pavilion, engaging in dialogue alongside notable figures such as documentarian Frederick Wiseman and actor Billy Zane. Moderated by Vanity Fair's David Canfield, this session promises to offer insights into Moore's illustrious career and perspectives on the industry. Additionally, Moore will take centre-stage as the host of amfAR's 30th-anniversary Cannes gala at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 23rd, featuring musical guest Cher.

Cannes 2024: Fest kicks off with a Palme d’Or for Meryl Streep and a post- ‘Barbie’ fete of Greta Gerwig

