Bob Odenkirk’s series ‘Lucky Hank’ cancelled after season one

The eight-episode dramedy also starred Mirielle Enos, Alvina August, Sara Amini, Diedrich Bader, Suzanne Cryer, Olivia Scott Welch, Arthur Keng, Lilah Fitzgerald, and Cedric Yarbrough

December 10, 2023 02:01 pm | Updated 02:01 pm IST

ANI
This image released by AMC shows Bob Odenkirk as Hank in a scene from “Lucky Hank.”

This image released by AMC shows Bob Odenkirk as Hank in a scene from “Lucky Hank.” | Photo Credit: Sergei Bachlakov

Makers of the drama Lucky Hank , starring Bob Odenkirk, have cancelled the show after its first season.

Based on Richard Russo's 'Straight Man' novel, the eight-episode dramedy follows William Henry 'Hank' Devereaux Jr. (played by Odenkirk), an unlikely chairman in a badly underfunded college in the Pennsylvania rust belt. Just as Hank's career and home life begin to unravel, his wife Lily (Mirielle Enos) also decides to take a look at some of her past choices that led to her current reality. The series is told in first person from Hank's point of view.

"We're proud of Lucky Hank and thankful for the work of everyone who brought this unique, playful and deeply human show to viewers, from the talented creative team to our partners at Sony and, of course, Bob, Mireille and the entire cast and crew," said AMC in a statement.

"Unfortunately, we are not able to proceed with a second season, but we are glad these eight episodes exist on AMC+ and will continue to find new fans — or be seen again by viewers who come back to spend more time with Hank, Lily and the entertaining cast of characters at Railton College," Variety quoted AMC.

After finishing Better Call Saul, Odenkirk signed up for the series as his first follow-up role. He was joined in the cast by Alvina August, Sara Amini, Diedrich Bader, Suzanne Cryer, Olivia Scott Welch, Arthur Keng, Lilah Fitzgerald, and Cedric Yarbrough.

After its May conclusion, the fate of the show was uncertain for months as Hollywood's record strikes occurred over the summer.

