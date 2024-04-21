GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Blair Witch Project cast demands fair compensation and consultation rights from Lionsgate amid franchise revival

The actors emphasized the lack of involvement from the original team in previous attempts to revive the franchise and stressed the importance of their creative input

April 21, 2024 01:51 pm | Updated 01:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Joshua Leonard in a still from ‘The Blair Witch Project’ (1999)

Joshua Leonard in a still from ‘The Blair Witch Project’ (1999)

Actors Heather Donahue, Joshua Leonard, and Michael Williams, who gained fame from their roles in the 1999 cult horror classic, The Blair Witch Project, have addressed Lionsgate in a public letter, advocating for fair compensation and consultation rights regarding future projects related to the franchise.

‘Blair Witch Project’ reboot in the works from Lionsgate and Blumhouse

Their letter comes in response to Lionsgate and Blumhouse’s recent announcement of plans to revive the Blair Witch franchise with a new movie. Leonard expressed disappointment on social media, noting that neither he nor his co-stars had been approached about the project beforehand.

The actors, who earned $300,000 each from a buyout of their ownership points on the original film, are now seeking retroactive and future residual payments equivalent to industry standards. They are also requesting consultation rights for any future Blair Witch projects involving their names or likenesses.

The actors emphasized the lack of involvement from the original team in previous attempts to revive the franchise and stressed the importance of their creative input. Additionally, they proposed the establishment of a “Blair Witch Grant,” a $60,000 annual fund to support emerging genre filmmakers.

‘The First Omen’ movie review: This deliciously scary prequel is a franchise reviver

In a separate statement, the original directors and producers of The Blair Witch Project voiced their support for the actors, acknowledging their significant contributions to the franchise’s success. They highlighted the actors’ integral role in defining the authenticity of the film and called for their deserved recognition.

Statement from ‘The Blair Witch’ project directors and producers

Statement from ‘The Blair Witch’ project directors and producers

Lionsgate has not yet responded to the actors’ letter.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.