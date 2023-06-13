HamberMenu
‘Black Panther 2’ actor Tenoch Huerta responds to sexual assault allegation; says they’re false and completely unsubstantiated

This comes after Ríos, a saxophonist and activist, publicly accused Huerta of sexual assault in a Twitter thread

June 13, 2023 05:11 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tenoch Huerta

Tenoch Huerta | Photo Credit: @tenochhuerta/Instagram

Actor Tenoch Huerta, who was recently seen playing Namor in Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, responded to the sexual assault allegation made against him by musician María Elena Ríos, calling it “false and completely unsubstantiated.”

In a statement sent to Variety and published on his Instagram, Huerta said, “About a year ago, I dated Elena for several months,” Huerta wrote. “It was entirely consensual at all times, as countless others can attest. And throughout it was a loving, warm and mutually supportive relationship. After it ended, however, Elena began to misrepresent our interactions both privately and in front of groups of mutual friends.”

ALSO READ
Ezra Miller issues first public statement since misconduct claims

He also said, “As a result, a few months ago, I engaged a legal team to commence the appropriate actions to protect my reputation and refute these irresponsible and false accusations that can cause great prejudice and damage. Although I am by no means perfect, I know that these allegations are simply untrue. And while I will always work to improve myself, I need to contest claims that are both false and offensive.”

This comes after Ríos, a saxophonist and activist, publicly accused Huerta of sexual assault in a Twitter thread. Huerta’s statement also said, “I am deeply grateful to my family and the people who have supported me and greatly appreciate everyone who is willing to look at the facts and reflect before rushing to an untrue and unjust conclusion.”

