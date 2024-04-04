Biopic on World Rally Champion Michèle Mouton in the works

April 04, 2024 12:20 pm | Updated 12:20 pm IST

A biopic on former French rally driver Michèle Mouton is in the works. According to a report in Deadline, Fast & Furious director Justin Lin’s Perfect Storm Entertainment has acquired the rights to develop a film on Mouton’s life.

A four-time winner of the World Rally Championship, Mouton is regarded as one of the greatest race car drivers in the world. She is also the only woman to have ever won a World Rally Championship race.

Mouton’s racetrack exploits were the subject the of the documentary The Queen of Speed, which won an International Emmy for Best Sports Documentary in 2022. The documentary, according to the report, prompted Lin’s company to pick up the film rights. The biopic will follow the “story of one woman’s rise to the top of the male-dominated world of rally in the 1970s and ’80s,” according to Deadline.