‘Bigg Boss Tamil’ Season 5: Here is the full list of contestants

Kamal Haasan on the launch of ‘Bigg Boss Tamil’ Season 5  

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan returned to host the fifth season of Bigg Boss Tamil on October 3, that introduced all the 18 new contestants. Ranging from actors and TV hosts to singers and entrepreneurs, the reality show on Vijay kicked off in style, with several performances, glitz and glamour. All the contestants had also followed a mandatory quarantine period due to COVID-19 protocol.

The audience and the participants also got their first look at the new version of the Bigg Boss house, that features an underground jail this time. The winner of this season in a few months’ time will take over the title from Season 4’s Aari Arujunan.

Here is the full list of contestants taking part in the fifth season of Bigg Boss Tamil:

Raju - mimicry artist

Isai Vani - folk singer

Mathumitha - costume designer

Namitha Marimuthu - transgender beauty queen/ pageant winner

Abishek Raaja - movie reviewer/ Youtuber

Priyanka Deshpande - TV anchor

Abhinay - agriculturist/ actor

Pavni - model/ actor

Chinna Ponnu - folk singer

Nadia Chang - model/ social media star

Varun - actor

Imman Annachi - TV anchor/ actor

Suruthi - model/ basketball player

Akshara Reddy - model/ beauty pageant winner

Iykki Berry - singer-songwriter

Thamarai Selvi - folk singer/ street theatre artist

Niroop - entrepreneur/ acting aspirant

Ciby - actor

