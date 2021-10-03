‘Bigg Boss Tamil’ Season 5: Here is the full list of contestants

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan returned to host the fifth season of Bigg Boss Tamil on October 3, that introduced all the 18 new contestants. Ranging from actors and TV hosts to singers and entrepreneurs, the reality show on Vijay kicked off in style, with several performances, glitz and glamour. All the contestants had also followed a mandatory quarantine period due to COVID-19 protocol.
Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here
The audience and the participants also got their first look at the new version of the Bigg Boss house, that features an underground jail this time. The winner of this season in a few months’ time will take over the title from Season 4’s Aari Arujunan.
Here is the full list of contestants taking part in the fifth season of Bigg Boss Tamil:
Raju - mimicry artist
Isai Vani - folk singer
Mathumitha - costume designer
Namitha Marimuthu - transgender beauty queen/ pageant winner
Abishek Raaja - movie reviewer/ Youtuber
Priyanka Deshpande - TV anchor
Abhinay - agriculturist/ actor
Pavni - model/ actor
Chinna Ponnu - folk singer
Nadia Chang - model/ social media star
Varun - actor
Imman Annachi - TV anchor/ actor
Suruthi - model/ basketball player
Akshara Reddy - model/ beauty pageant winner
Iykki Berry - singer-songwriter
Thamarai Selvi - folk singer/ street theatre artist
Niroop - entrepreneur/ acting aspirant
Ciby - actor