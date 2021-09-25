Movies

‘Bhramam’ teaser: Prithviraj stars in Malayalam remake of ‘Andhadhun’

Ahead of the launch of Bhramam, Amazon Prime Video today unveiled a teaser of the film that is headlined by Prithviraj Sukumaran and also stars Mamtha Mohandas, Raashi Khanna and Unni Mukundan in pivotal roles. In the teaser, Prithviraj, a pianist, is seen paving a way for himself in a world filled with twists and turns, facing several obstacles. Raashi plays the role of the musician’s love interest in the film.

A remake of the Hindi hit Andhadhun, this Malayalam remake Bhramam highlights the life of a pianist who pretends to be blind. His musical journey gets interlaced with suspense, inspiration, confusion and drama as he gets embroiled in a murder mystery. As the plot thickens and a set of bizarre events unfold, wit and survival create the fabric of the film coupled with the stellar background score composed by Jakes Bejoy.

Directed by Ravi K Chandran, who is also the cinematographer for the film, the Malayalam rendition/remake is produced under the banner of AP International and Viacom18 Studios. Bhramam premieres on Amazon Prime Video in India on October 7.

 


