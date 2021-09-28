Movies

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ and ‘Heropanti 2’ announce theatrical relase dates

Kartik Aaryan in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’  

Actor Kartik Aaryan and director Anees Bazmee on Tuesday announced that their upcoming film “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” will arrive in cinema halls next year on March 25.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

The horror comedy, also starring Tabu and Kiara Advani, is a sequel to filmmaker Priyadarshan’s 2007 film of the same name that featured Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.

The release date announcement comes two days after the Maharashtra government allowed cinema halls to resume operations from next month.

The 30-year-old actor took to social media to share the news. “25th MARCH 2022 #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 GhostGhost At a theatre near you,” he wrote.

The film was earlier set for a July 2020 release, but was pushed to November 19 due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under their banner T-Series and Murad Khetani of Cine 1 Studios.

Meanwhile, the makers of Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria’s “Heropanti 2” on Monday night announced that their film will now come out on April 29 instead of May 6.

The Sajid Nadiadwala-backed action drama is a sequel to the 2014 film of the same name, which marked the Bollywood debut of Shroff and actor Kriti Sanon.

The first installment was directed by Sabbir Khan and the second one has been helmed by director-choreographer Ahmed Khan.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

Goodbye, Daniel Craig: How the actor became bigger than the character James Bond

‘Licorice Pizza’ trailer: Love and longing in Los Angeles

Deva Katta: We don’t truly understand democracy

Amazon greenlights ‘The Boys’ spin-off series

‘Sex/Life’ renewed for a second season at Netflix

‘The Morning Show’ season two review: Into the deep of a post-scandal newsroom

Mike Tyson to star in Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Liger’

Mike Tyson in Vijay Deverakonda starrer ‘Liger’

‘Adipurush’ sets August 11, 2022 release date, clashes with ‘Raksha Bandhan’

Jessica Chastain, Flora Ofelia Hofmann Lindahl share top acting prize at San Sebastian Film Festival

Daniel Craig bids farewell to James Bond: ‘We’ve tried to tell one story with all my Bond movies’

Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Jersey’ to open in theatres on New Year’s Eve

Netflix’s TUDUM: First looks, footage from ‘The Witcher 2,’ ‘Extraction 2’ and more

‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ adds Indya Moore, Jani Zhao and Vincent Regan to cast

YRF announces release dates of ‘Prithviraj,’ ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2,’ among others

Ranveer Singh’s ‘83’ books 2021 Christmas release, Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ moved to Feb 2022

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ to release in theatres on Diwali

Netflix reveals new titles, looks for ‘My Name’, ‘Hellbound’ in TUDUM: Korea Spotlight

Netflix’s TUDUM introduces Madhuri Dixit’s ‘Finding Anamika,’ Tovino Thomas in ‘Minnal Murali’ and more

‘Kaanekkaane’ is about guilt and forgiveness, says its director Manu Ashokan
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 28, 2021 2:23:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/bhool-bhulaiyaa-2-and-heropanti-2-announce-theatrical-relase-dates/article36708765.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY