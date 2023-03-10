HamberMenu
‘Bheed’ trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar’s film recalls lockdown horror

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, ‘Bheed’ documents the dark lockdown phase in the country when state borders were sealed for fear of the spread of the novel coronavirus

March 10, 2023 12:58 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST - Mumbai

ANI
Rajkummar Rao in the trailer of ‘Bheed’

Rajkummar Rao in the trailer of ‘Bheed’ | Photo Credit: YouTube/T-Series

Makers of the upcoming social drama film Bheed unveiled the official trailer on Friday morning. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film stars Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles.

Taking to Instagram, Rajkummar Rao shared the trailer which he captioned, "In the darkest times faced by the nation, one man will dare to make a difference. Trailer out now! #Bheed, in cinemas on 24th March."

Filmed in black-and-white , Bheed documents the dark lockdown phase in the country when state borders were sealed for fear of the spread of the novel coronavirus. It shows how scores were stranded away from home, literally under the open sky, bringing back painful memories of the Partition of India in 1947.

Besides Rajkummar as a cop and Bhumi as a frontline worker, the film also stars Pankaj Kapur, Ashutosh Rana, Dia Mirza and Kritika Kamra in pivotal roles.

Bheed will release in theatres on March 24.

