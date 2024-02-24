GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Berlinale 2024 | Korea’s wildly successful ‘Roundup’ series seeks wider audience at Berlinale

The film, which follows the rough-and-tumble detective Ma Seok-do as he takes down an illegal online gambling ring, joins a long list of South Korean films that have made their way to Western audience following the 2019 smash-hit ‘Parasite’

February 24, 2024 01:44 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST

Reuters
Don Lee attends the ‘Beom-Joe-do-si 4’ (The Roundup: Punishment) premiere during the 74th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Berlinale Palast on February 23, 2024 in Berlin, Germany

Don Lee attends the ‘Beom-Joe-do-si 4’ (The Roundup: Punishment) premiere during the 74th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Berlinale Palast on February 23, 2024 in Berlin, Germany | Photo Credit: ANDREAS RENTZ

One of South Korea’s most popular crime action movie series is hoping to make the leap to international success at the Berlin Film Festival on Friday, where its fourth iteration, “The Roundup: Punishment”, will celebrate its world premiere.

The film, which follows the rough-and-tumble detective Ma Seok-do as he takes down an illegal online gambling ring, joins a long list of South Korean films that have made their way to Western audience following the 2019 smash-hit "Parasite".

ALSO READ
Berlinale 2024 | Martin Scorsese ponders switch from gangsters to Jesus

"Eternals" and "Train to Busan's" Don Lee, who plays the detective and gets a story by credit, said that there were plans to develop the franchise gradually.

"I'm planning up to the eighth sequel currently," he said, with the goal being to show the evolution of his character with every case he takes on, to become wiser and more experienced.

"We also want the action to evolve and change little by little in the movies, and you will be able to see that in the fourth sequel," added Lee.

From left, Actors Park Ji-hwan, Don Lee, Kim Moo-yul and Lee Dong-hwi clench their fists as they pose during the photocall of their film ‘Beom-Joe-Do-Si 4’ (The Roundup: Punishment, Berlinale Special Gala) at the Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany

From left, Actors Park Ji-hwan, Don Lee, Kim Moo-yul and Lee Dong-hwi clench their fists as they pose during the photocall of their film ‘Beom-Joe-Do-Si 4’ (The Roundup: Punishment, Berlinale Special Gala) at the Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany | Photo Credit: SOEREN STACHE

Heo Myeong-Haeng, who was the film series' stunt coordinator before turning to directing, said that he felt some pressure but was comforted by the high calibre of the cast and the script.

"It of course contains the same fun and action elements as the previous films. What's different is that we have new villains, and they have very good chemistry," he told Reuters.

The Crime City series began with "The Outlaws" in 2017, one of Korea's highest-grossing R-rated films, followed by "The Roundup" in 2022 and "The Roundup: No Way Out" in 2023.

ALSO READ
Berlinale 2024 | Anna Ben, Soori’s ‘Kottukkaali’ premieres at fest

Actor Kim Moo-Yul, who plays the villain Baek Chang-gi, said that Heo's background gave him confidence for the action scenes.

"The action was pretty difficult to shoot, but his experience made them easier and everything went really smoothly," said Kim, who added that he did a lot of physical preparation for the role of an ex-special forces killer.

"I did a lot exercising with a dagger," he recalled.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.