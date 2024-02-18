Berlinale 2024 | Anna Ben, Soori’s ‘Kottukkaali’ premieres at fest

February 18, 2024 12:57 pm | Updated 12:58 pm IST

Kottukkaali, starring Soori and Anna Ben, recently premiered at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival.

The P. S. Vinothraj directorial became the first Tamil film to be premiered at the prestigious festival in the World Cinema segment.

According to the makers, the film, which is produced by Sivakarthikeyan, received a positive response at Berlinale 2024. “A big HI to everyone from @berlinale

! We’re thrilled to announce that our prestigious film, #Kottukkaali, had its world premiere at this highly esteemed film festival. Words can’t express how happy we are with the incredible response we’ve received. We’re equally excited to share the film with you all at the right time. Thank you for all your love and support! Stay tuned, as we’ll be sharing more moments from the stage soon,” the production house wrote on X (formerly Twitter), sharing pictures from the screening.

Vinothraj’s previous directorial, Pebbles (2021), was selected as India’s official entry to the 94th Academy Awards.

Kottukkaali (The Adamant Girl) is a drama addressing themes of misogyny, superstition and complex human emotions.

A synopsis posted on the Berlinale website reads, “Two Indian families are planning the wedding of their daughter Meena and son Pandi. The trouble is: Meena is in love with someone else – what’s more, from a lower caste. The film opens when all is said and done, and the family’s will has left Meena cold. She has lapsed into a monumental silence. Her family can find just one logical explanation for this state of affairs: Meena must be possessed. Once exorcised, nothing can stand in the way of happiness.”