Basic justice denied, laments Shane Nigam

Actor Shane Nigam has accused the Kerala Film Producers’ Association of denying him basic justice by choosing to ban him without hearing his side of the story.

While announcing a ban on him on Thursday, the association also decided to shelve two of his ongoing movies citing his non-cooperation. His decision to shave off his hair and beard, which the producer of the movie Veyil alleged would affect the actor’s appearance in the movie was what provoked the association.

Talking to The Hindu over the phone, Mr. Nigam said he had neither lodged a complaint against any producer nor declined to do any movie. “Any court will hear the accused before sentencing an accused to hanging. But here the court of the producers’ association of few men had not bothered to hear me,” he said.

Mr. Nigam claimed that the members of the producers’ association, who were mediating in his issue, had assured him till Wednesday evening that no action would be taken against him and that the matter would be resolved amicably.

“They attributed reports to the contrary as cooked up stories of the media and asked me not to respond to them. They also asked me to stay away from social media following which I deleted my Instagram page One Love with 80,000 followers,” Mr. Nigam said.

When the association president Rejaputhra Renjith’s statement in the press meet whether the actor was in his senses was brought to his notice, Mr. Nigam responded rather sarcastically.

“Why not everyone in A.M.M.A (Association of Malayalam Movie Actors) and the producers’ association subject themselves to a blood test? I am ready, if all of them are willing to do it,” he said.