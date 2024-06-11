GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Bakrid’ director Jagadeesan Subu’s next with Kaali Venkat titled ‘Dhonima’

‘Dhonima’ also stars Roshni Prakash, Vishav Raj, Vivek Prasanna, Kannan Ponnaiah, Rajesh Sharma and PL Thenappan

Published - June 11, 2024 04:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Dhonima’

A still from ‘Dhonima’ | Photo Credit: @@MassAudios/YouTube

Director Jagadeesan Subu of Bakrid fame is back! This time, he’s helming a film titled Dhonima and just like his sophomore film, the upcoming title also revolves around an animal.

The makers released the title reveal video of the film featuring clips from it and from the looks of it, the film seems to be centred around a golden retriever puppy that her family names Dhonima inspired by the famous Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Starring Kaali Venkat in the lead, Dhonima also stars Roshni Prakash, Vishav Raj, Vivek Prasanna, Kannan Ponnaiah, Rajesh Sharma and PL Thenappan.

Produced by Sai Venkateswaran’s Learn and Teach Productions, the film’s technical crew consists of cinematographers Packiaraj and Sajith Kumar, musician EJ Johnson and editor Tamil Arasan. The film’s shooting has been completed and the makers are expected to release Dhonima later this year.

Watch the title reveal video of Dhonima here:

