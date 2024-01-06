BAFTA Awards: ‘Barbie,’ ‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ lead longlists

January 06, 2024 05:12 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST

The results of the first round of voting across all 24 categories for the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards have been announced. In what comes as a pleasant surprise to cinephiles, Barbie, Oppenheimer and Killers of the Flower Moon are making it a three-way tie going into the final nominations by being named in 15 slots.

Last year, All Quiet on the Western Front, which won the best film award was the only title with 15 nominations.

In this year’s longlists, Poor Things was named in 14 categories, Maestro in 12 and Saltburn in 11. The Zone of Interest and All of Us Strangers were named in 10 categories including best film.

Here’s the full BAFTA Longlist:

BEST FILM

10 films will advance in the Best Film category. 234 eligible films were submitted for consideration. All film voting members of BAFTA vote to determine the longlist, nominations and overall winner.

All of Us Strangers

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

15 films will advance in the Outstanding British Film category. All BAFTA film voting members were invited to join an opt-in chapter to determine the longlist (of which the top five are nominated). A jury selects the remaining five nominations. In the final round all film voting members vote to determine the winning film. 76 eligible films were submitted for consideration.

All of Us Strangers

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

The Deepest Breath

The Great Escaper

How to Have Sex

Napoleon

The Old Oak

One Life

Poor Things

Rye Lane

Saltburn

Scrapper

Tetris

Wonka

The Zone of Interest

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

10 films will advance in the Outstanding Debut category. A jury determines the longlist, nominations and overall winner in this category. 52 eligible films were submitted for consideration.

Blue Bag Life

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

Earth Mama

The End We Start From

How To Have Sex

If the Streets Were on Fire

Is There Anybody Out There?

Polite Society

Rye Lane

Scrapper

FILM NOT IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE

10 films will advance in the Film Not in the English Language category. All BAFTA film voting members were invited to join an opt-in chapter to determine the longlist. This chapter will vote to nominate five films and will vote for the overall winning film. 59 eligible films were submitted for consideration.

20 Days In Mariupol

Anatomy of a Fall

The Boy And The Heron

The Eight Mountains

Fallen Leaves

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Taste of Things

The Teachers’ Lounge

The Zone of Interest

DOCUMENTARY

10 films will advance in the Documentary category. All BAFTA film voting members were invited to join an opt-in chapter to determine the longlist (of which the top two are nominated). A jury selects the remaining three nominations, In the final round the Documentary opt-in chapter votes to determine the winning film. 60 eligible films were submitted for consideration.

20 Days In Mariupol

American Symphony

Beyond Utopia

The Deepest Breath

High & Low - John Galliano

Little Richard: I Am Everything

Mad About The Boy: The Noël Coward Story

The Pigeon Tunnel

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Wham!

ANIMATED FILM

Eight films will advance in the Animated Film category. All BAFTA film voting members were invited to join an opt-in chapter to determine the longlist. This chapter will vote to nominate four films and will vote for the winning film. 17 eligible films were submitted for consideration.

The Boy And The Heron

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Elemental

Nimona

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Wish

DIRECTOR

16 films will advance in the Director category. Members of the Directing chapter vote for their top 16 to determine the longlist, of which the top female, male, and directors who identify as non-binary (within the voting results range of the top 10 female/male directors) will be longlisted to a max of 11, with female/male gender parity upheld, and of which the top two are nominated regardless of gender. A longlisting jury selects the final places from the next 8 placed female, male & non-binary directors (placed within this voting results range). A nominating jury selects four Directors from the longlist to make-up a nominee list of six Directors. In the final round all film voting members vote to determine the winning film. 206 eligible films were submitted for consideration.

Anatomy of a Fall

All of Us Strangers

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

How to Have Sex

Killers of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

Priscilla

Rye Lane

Saltburn

Scrapper

The Zone of Interest

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

10 films will advance in the Original Screenplay category. Members of the Writers chapter vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film voting members will vote for the winning film. 100 eligible films were submitted for consideration.

Air

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

How to Have Sex

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Rye Lane

Saltburn

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

10 films will advance in the Adapted Screenplay category. Members of the Writers chapter vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film voting members will vote for the winning film. 61 eligible films were submitted for consideration.

All of Us Strangers

American Fiction

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Dumb Money

The Killer

Killers of The Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Wonka

The Zone of Interest

LEADING ACTRESS

10 performances will advance in the Leading Actress category. Members of the Acting chapter vote to determine the longlist (of which the top three are nominated). A longlisting jury selects a further three performances to create a longlist of 10. A nominating jury then selects three performances from the longlist to make-up a nominee list of six performances. In the final round all film voting members vote to determine the winning performance. 94 performances were submitted for consideration.

Annette Bening, NYAD

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Lily Gladstone, Killers of The Flower Moon

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Mia McKenna-Bruce, How to Have Sex

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane

LEADING ACTOR

10 performances will advance in the Leading Actor category. Members of the Acting chapter vote to determine the longlist (of which the top three are nominated). A longlisting jury selects a further three performances to create a longlist of 10. A nominating jury then selects three performances from the longlist to make-up a nominee list of six performances. In the final round all film voting members vote to determine the winning performance. 108 performances were submitted for consideration.

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Colman Domingo, Rustin

George MacKay, Femme

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of The Flower Moon

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Teo Yoo, Past Lives

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

10 performances will advance in the Supporting Actress category. Members of the Acting chapter vote to determine the longlist (of which the top three are nominated). A longlisting jury selects a further three performances to create a longlist of 10. A nominating jury then selects three performances from the longlist to make-up a nominee list of six performances. In the final round all film voting members vote to determine the winning performance. 224 performances were submitted for consideration.

America Ferrera, Barbie

Cara Jade Myers, Killers of The Flower Moon

Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Jodie Foster, NYAD

Julianne Moore, May December

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest

SUPPORTING ACTOR

10 performances will advance in the Supporting Actor category. Members of the Acting chapter vote to determine the longlist (of which the top three are nominated). A longlisting jury selects a further three performances to create a longlist of 10. A nominating jury then selects three performances from the longlist to make-up a nominee list of six performances. In the final round all film voting members vote to determine the winning performance. 338 performances were submitted for consideration.

Anthony Hopkins, One Life

Ben Whishaw, Passages

Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers

Jacob Elordi, Saltburn

Jamie Bell, All of Us Strangers

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers

Robert De Niro, Killers of The Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

CASTING

10 films will advance in the Casting category. Members of the Casting chapter vote to determine the longlist. A jury selects the five nominations and in the final round all film voting members select the winning film. 128 films were submitted for consideration.

All of Us Strangers

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

How to Have Sex

Killers of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Saltburn

Scrapper

CINEMATOGRAPHY

10 films will advance in the Cinematography category. Members of the Cinematography chapter vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film voting members will vote for the overall winning film. 186 films were submitted for consideration.

Barbie

The Creator

Ferrari

Killers of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Saltburn

The Zone of Interest

COSTUME DESIGN

10 films will advance in the Costume Design category. Members of the Costume and Makeup & Hair chapters vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film voting members will vote for the overall winning film. 129 films were submitted for consideration.

Asteroid City

Barbie

Ferrari

Killers of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Saltburn

Wonka

EDITING

10 films will advance in the Editing category. Members of the Editing chapter vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film voting members will vote for the overall winning film. 197 films were submitted for consideration.

All of Us Strangers

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

Killers of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Saltburn

The Zone of Interest

MAKE UP & HAIR

10 films will advance in the Make Up & Hair category. Members of the Costume Design and the Make Up & Hair chapters vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film voting members will vote for the overall winning film. 124 films were submitted for consideration.

Barbie

Ferrari

Golda

Killers of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Priscilla

Wonka

ORIGINAL SCORE

10 films will advance in the Original Score category. Members of the Music chapter vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film voting members will vote for the overall winning film. 131 films were submitted for consideration. Music cue sheets are provided by the entrants and published on BAFTA View.

American Fiction

Barbie

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of The Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Saltburn

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Wonka

PRODUCTION DESIGN

10 films will advance in the Production Design category. Members of the Production Design chapter vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film voting members will vote for the overall winning film. 151 films were submitted for consideration.

Asteroid City

Barbie

Ferrari

Killers of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Wonka

The Zone of Interest

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

10 films will advance in the Special Visual Effect category. Members of the SVFX chapter vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film voting members will vote for the overall winning film. 73 films were submitted for consideration. A supporting Statement and a show-reel of the SVFX work (up to five minutes in duration) can be submitted and are published on BAFTA View.

Barbie

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Wonka

SOUND

10 films will advance in the Sound category Members of the Sound chapter vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film voting members will vote for the overall winning film. 172 films were submitted for consideration.

Barbie

Ferrari

Killers of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Wonka

The Zone of Interest

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

Six films will advance in the British Short Animation category. A jury votes to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film voting members are invited to join an opt-in chapter to vote for the overall winning short animation.

Crab Day

Sweet Like Lemons

The Smeds and The Smoos

Visible Mending

Wild Summon

World to Roam

BRITISH SHORT FILM

Ten films will advance in the British Short Film category. A jury votes to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film voting members are invited to join an opt-in chapter to vote for the overall winning short film.

Essex Girls

Festival of Slaps

Finding Alaa

Gorka

Jellyfish and Lobster

Jill, Uncredited

Mighty Penguins

The One Note Man

Such A Lovely Day

Yellow