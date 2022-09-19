Movies

Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Doctor G’ to release on October 14

Release date announcement poster of the film

Release date announcement poster of the film | Photo Credit: Junglee Pictures

Campus comedy-drama Doctor G is slated to be released in theatres on October 14, the makers announced on Monday.

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh, the film marks the directorial debut of Anubhuti Kashyap.

Production house Junglee Pictures shared the release date of the film on Twitter.

Doctor G is written by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh, Saurabh Bharat along with Kashyap. Produced by Vineet Jain and co-produced by Amrita Pandey, the film also stars Shefali Shah in a guest appearance.


