‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ trailer: James Cameron’s magnum opus returns — and how

The Hindu Bureau May 09, 2022 23:38 IST

‘Avatar 2’ follows the lives of Jake Sully and Neytiri, and the battles they fight to stay alive, complete with new environments, creatures and more

A still from ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

‘Avatar 2’ follows the lives of Jake Sully and Neytiri, and the battles they fight to stay alive, complete with new environments, creatures and more

The trailer of James Cameron’s Avatar 2 is finally here. Titled Avatar: The Way of Water, the sequel is set more than a decade after the events of the first film. According to the official synopsis, the film begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement and Kate Winslet. Three more Avatar sequels are underway, and all of them are scheduled for a December 16 release. Released in 2009, the first Avatar film is credited as the the top-grossing film of all-time at the global box office, with $2.84 billion.



Our code of editorial values