‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ renewed for two more seasons

The live-action adaptation of the hit Nickelodeon series of the same name, will conclude with Season 3

March 07, 2024 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’.

A still from ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’. | Photo Credit: Netflix/YouTube

Avatar: The Last Airbender has been renewed for two seasons. The live-action adaptation of the hit Nickelodeon series of the same name, will conclude with season 3, reported Variety.

‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ series review: A step up from the film, yet misses mark by miles

The showrunner of the series is Albert Kim. The series revolves around the journey of Aang, the current Avatar and the last survivor of his nation, the Air Nomads, along with friends Katara, Sokka, and Toph, as they try to end the Fire Nation’s war against the other nations and beat Fire Lord Ozai before he rules the world.

Kim, Jabbar Raisani and Michael Goi are the executive producers. Dan Lin executive produced Season 1, alongside Lindsey Liberatore on behalf of Rideback, though Lin has since been named head of film at Netflix, reported Variety. Other directors are Raisani, Goi, Roseanne Liang and Jet Wilkinson.

