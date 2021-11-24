‘Atrangi Re’: Sara Ali Khan marries Dhanush and is wooed by Akshay Kumar in this romantic-drama

Slated to release on Disney+Hotstar on December 24, ‘Atrangi Re’ stars Sara Ali Khan as a young woman whose love story is told between two timelines that see her with different partners played by Dhanush and Akshay Kumar

After more than two years, Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re is slated for a release and the first trailer for the feature film has been released on November 24.

The romantic-drama, set in Bihar and Madurai, follows Rinku Sooryavanshi (Sara Ali Khan), a young woman who works in a railway station kiosk, whose story is told across two timelines; one where she marries the cunning and quirky Vishnu (Dhanush), and the other where she falls for the extravagant circus ringmaster Anil (Akshay Kumar).

Upon release of the trailer, Dhanush tweeted, “A film that’s very close to my heart”, while Sara Ali tweeted, “Can’t wait to share these magical moments with all of you. Here’s presenting my Rinku to all my Darshaks,” and Akshay posted, “It’s time to feel the madness of this love story.”

Owing to the pandemic, the film skipped its theatrical worldwide release on 14 February 2021 and has opted for an OTT release instead.

The film score and soundtrack comprise folk-classical-based compositions by A. R. Rahman, marking his second collaboration with the film’s director after Raanjhanaa, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. The soundtrack features tracks by Shreya Ghoshal and Dhanush.

Atrangi Re will release on Disney+Hotstar on December 24, 2021.