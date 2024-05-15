GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Arjun Kapoor completes filming for Rohit Shetty's ‘Singham Again’

The movie marks Kapoor's 20th film, which he described as "one of the biggest milestones" of his career with Rohit Shetty

Published - May 15, 2024 04:01 pm IST

PTI
Arjun Kapoor on the sets of Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’

Arjun Kapoor on the sets of Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’

Actor Arjun Kapoor has finished shooting for Rohit Shetty's upcoming film "Singham Again".

The actor, who plays the antagonist in the third film of the Ajay Devgn-led "Singham" franchise, shared the update on his official Instagram page.

Hindi films to watch out for in 2024: From ‘Merry Christmas’ and ‘Fighter’ to ‘Metro... In Dino’

"Rohit Shetty ke cop universe ka villain!!! I have wrapped up my work on 'Singham Again'!!!" he captioned a silhouette picture of him and Shetty from the film set.

The movie marks Kapoor's 20th film, which he described as "one of the biggest milestones" of his career with Shetty, whom he called "the boss of mass cinema".

"I feel blessed to be a part of one of the most entertaining franchises in Indian cinema. Can't wait for our hard work to light up the silver screen soon !!! #SinghamAgain #RohitShetty @RSPicturez @ADFFilms @jiostudios @RelianceEnt #Cinergy," the actor further wrote in the post.

‘Indian Police Force’ series review: More cops from Rohit Shetty

"Singham Again" is the fifth film in Shetty's ambitious cop universe.

The first movie was Devgn's "Singham" (2011), which was followed by "Singham Returns" in 2014. Also part of the cinematic universe are the Ranveer Singh-fronted "Simmba" (2018) and "Sooryavanshi" (2021), headlined by Akshay Kumar.

"Singham Again" also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff. The film is set to be released on August 15.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.