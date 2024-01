Ariana Grande wraps up shooting for ‘Wicked’

January 27, 2024 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST

American singer-songwriter and actor Ariana Grande has wrapped shooting for the film adaptation of the Broadway musical ‘Wicked,’ reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The star reposted a message from director Jon M. Chu on her Instagram on Thursday, which read, "Will never forget my year with our Galinda. Can't wait for you to meet her. Thank you @arianagrande for pouring your heart into Oz." Grande responded to the post with a loving message, writing:, "I will never forget even a minute of my year(s) with her either. Or you. Or my Cyn [Cynthia Erivo]. Permanently and preferably intertwined. I am so inexplicably thankful that we got to add so many soggy eyelashes to the collection @jonmchu."

She continued, "There aren't words quite yet. But. Thank you, Jon, for leading the way with such compassion, openness, brilliance and kindness. I have never seen someone conduct a space the way you do. I love you so much."

'Wicked: Part One' is an upcoming musical fantasy film directed by Jon M Chu based on a script by Winnie Holzman and Stephen Schwartz. It is the first of two film adaptations of Holzman and Schwartz's stage musical 'Wicked', which is based on Gregory Maguire's 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, as well as characters from L. Frank Baum's 1900 novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz and its 1939 film adaptation. The film stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, with Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Jeff Goldblum and Michelle Yeoh in supporting roles.

'Wicked: Part One' is set to hit theatres on November 27.