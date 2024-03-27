GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ariana DeBose joins the cast of Ke Huy Quan’s ‘With Love’

The film marks the directorial debut of veteran stunt coordinator and fight coordinator Jonathan Eusebio

March 27, 2024 03:33 pm | Updated 03:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose | Photo Credit: CAITLIN OCHS

Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose has been roped in for 87North’s With Love for Universal Pictures opposite Ke Huy Quan. Written by Josh Stoddard, Luke Passmore and Matthew Murray, the film marks the directorial debut of veteran stunt coordinator and fight coordinator Jonathan Eusebio.

Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan to star in action film ‘With Love’

With Love marks Quan’s first starring role since winning the Oscar for best-supporting actor. Atomic Blonde, Nobody fame David Leitch will produce the film along with 87North’s Kelly McCormick and Guy Danella

DeBose received an Academy Award in addition to BAFTA, Critics Choice and SAG Awards for her performance in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story. She will next be seen in Kraven the Hunter and Blumhouse’s House of Spoils.

English cinema / World cinema

