AR Rahman reschedules Chennai concert due to unfavourable weather conditions

August 12, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST

AR Rahman’s Marakkuma Nenjam live concert that was set to kick off at Adityaram Palace City in his home-city of Chennai on Saturday evening has been rescheduled owing to unfavourable weather conditions.

The two-day Chennai leg of the concert was scheduled to take place over the weekend. Rahman was also expected to perform later in Coimbatore.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rahman said the decision was taken with the guidance of authorities and to ensure the safety and well-being of his fans.

“My Dearest Friends …Owing to adverse weather conditions and persistent rains, it is only made advisable for the health and safety of my beloved fans and friends to reschedule the concert to the nearest best date, with the guidance of the statutory authorities. More details on the new date will follow soon!” Rahman wrote on X, tagging his organisers.

Fans in replies expressed displeasure at having travelled long distances to witness the maestro perform.