HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AR Rahman reschedules Chennai concert due to unfavourable weather conditions

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rahman said the decision was taken with the guidance of authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of his fans

August 12, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
AR Rahman

AR Rahman

AR Rahman’s Marakkuma Nenjam live concert that was set to kick off at Adityaram Palace City in his home-city of Chennai on Saturday evening has been rescheduled owing to unfavourable weather conditions.

The two-day Chennai leg of the concert was scheduled to take place over the weekend. Rahman was also expected to perform later in Coimbatore.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rahman said the decision was taken with the guidance of authorities and to ensure the safety and well-being of his fans.

“My Dearest Friends …Owing to adverse weather conditions and persistent rains, it is only made advisable for the health and safety of my beloved fans and friends to reschedule the concert to the nearest best date, with the guidance of the statutory authorities. More details on the new date will follow soon!” Rahman wrote on X, tagging his organisers.

ALSO READ
Watch | AR Rahman: ‘I asked Kamal Haasan to make a Hollywood film, just for the heck of it’

Fans in replies expressed displeasure at having travelled long distances to witness the maestro perform.

Related Topics

Chennai / Tamil cinema / music

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.