Apple TV+ renews ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ for season two

April 12, 2024 11:41 am | Updated 11:41 am IST

Streaming service Apple TV+ has given a season two order for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters and is developing multiple spinoffs in the Monsterverse franchise.

The series, which debuted on Apple TV+ in November 2023 to positive reviews, continues the story of the Monsterverse, established in Legendary-backed movies -- Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs. Kong.

In a statement, the streamer announced it has struck a new multi-series deal with Legendary Entertainment, which includes a second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters and multiple spinoff series based on the franchise.

"Monarch: Legacy of Monsters has left an indelible imprint on the hearts, minds and imaginations of audiences around the world, led by the brilliance of Chris, Matt, Kurt, Wyatt and the incredibly gifted and talented cast and creative team,” said Morgan Wandell, head of international development for Apple TV+.

"We couldn’t be more excited for viewers to not only have the chance to experience even more thrills in season two, but to embark on epic, new journeys in the franchise as we expand Legendary’s Monsterverse,” he added.

Created by Chris Black and Matt Fraction, the 10-episode series features an ensemble cast of Kurt Russell and his actor-son Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowski.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is set after the events of 2014's Godzilla, in which the battle between Godzilla and the Titans nearly destroyed San Francisco.

Spanning three generations, the show centres around two siblings who follow in their father's footsteps to uncover their family's connection to the secretive organisation known as Monarch, the kaiju-tracking group featured in Legendary's Monsterverse films.

The upcoming season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will be executive produced by showrunners Black and Fraction, along with Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell from Safehouse Pictures, and Matt Shakman, Andrew Colville and Jen Roskind.

Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita will executive produce on behalf of Toho Co., Ltd., the owner of the Godzilla character.