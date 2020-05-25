Movies

Apple TV+ promotes its kid-friendly shows ‘Ghost Writer’, ‘Here We Are’ and others

Apple has released an advert on YouTube and other channels to promote child-friendly movies and shows on its Apple TV+ streaming service

Apple has released a 30-second ad on YouTube and other channels to promote child-friendly movies and shows on its Apple TV+ streaming service as summer vacation begins in most countries, including India.

The 30-second ad spot titled ‘The Next Generation’ showcases content like ‘Ghost Writer,’ ‘Helpsters,’ ‘Snoopy in Space’ and ‘Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth,’ among others.

The video that was released on Sunday describes the streaming service as offering “original series and films to inspire the next generation of dreamers, explorers, and believers”.

“Here We Are” is the latest show to become available within the group, landing on the service on April 17, reports Apple Insider.

The film is adapted from the best-selling children’s book by Oliver Jeffers and created by animation firm Studio AKA.

Meanwhile, WarnerMedia has announced its new streaming service HBO Max will be available from May 27 on Apple devices, fully integrated with the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Apple TVs.

Customers who are billed through the App Store or through Apple TV Channels for HBO Now will be upgraded automatically to HBO Max at no additional charge.

