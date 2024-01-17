GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AP Dhillon, Sid Sriram to perform at Coachella

Last year, Punjabi pop singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh had performed at the American mainstay event

January 17, 2024 06:32 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sid Sriram and AP Dhillon.

Sid Sriram and AP Dhillon. | Photo Credit: Agencies

The 2024 line-up of the Coachella festival has been announced. Indo-Canadian singer AP Dhillon and playback singer Sid Sriram will perform at the American mainstay event. Last year, Punjabi pop singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh had performed at Coachella.

Sid Sriram: Hyderabad has a robust live music culture

Sid Sriram will perform on April 12 and April 19 while AP Dhillon and Indian-origin, Canadian rapper, NAV will perform separate sets on April 14 and April 21 respectively. Sriram, who took to social media to share the news, had released his album Sidharth, last year.

Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat, Tyler, the Creator and the rock band No Doubt are the major attractions from across the world at the event. Last year, Diljit became the first Punjabi singer to perform at Coachella. He later released his album called Ghost.

