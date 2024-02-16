GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Anya Taylor-Joy confirms role in ‘Dune: Part Two’

Appearing at the film’s London premiere, Taylor-Joy said in an interview, “this is a dream come true”, referring to her much-speculated appearance in the sequel

February 16, 2024 12:48 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Anya Taylor-Joy attends the World Premiere of ‘Dune: Part Two’ in Leicester Square on February 15, 2024 in London, England

Anya Taylor-Joy attends the World Premiere of ‘Dune: Part Two’ in Leicester Square on February 15, 2024 in London, England | Photo Credit: GARETH CATTERMOLE

Anya Taylor-Joy has confirmed her presence in Denis Villeneuve’sDune: Part Two starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya.

Appearing at the film’s London premiere, Taylor-Joy said in a TikTok interview for Warner Bros, “this is a dream come true”, referring to her much-speculated appearance in the sequel. “The (Dune) books are incredible, but with this cast and with Denis, it doesn’t get any better than that,” Taylor-Joy told host Yinka Bokinni.

The Furiosa and The Queen’s Gambit actor also dispensed high praise for the second Dune instalment, calling it “one of the best movies I’ve ever seen in my entire life.”

“Genuinely, Denis has killed it,” she was quoted as saying. Variety also confirmed Taylor-Joy’s appearance in the sequel, without divulging details about her role. The actor is said to play a ‘major character’ from Frank Herbert’s sci-fi franchise.

Rumours about Taylor-Joy joining the Dune ensemble surfaced after Letterboxd listed the movie in her credits. The credit has since been removed.

Dune: Part Two arrives in U.S. cinemas on March 1.

