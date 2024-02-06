GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Anurag Kashyap roped in as villain for Aashiq Abu’s next

‘Rife Club’has Soubin Shahir and Dileesh Pothan in lead roles, while the film is written by the ‘Varathan’-duo Suhas and Sharfu, along with Dileesh Karunakaran

February 06, 2024 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Anurag Kashyap.

Anurag Kashyap. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Well-known Hindi filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is set to make his Malayalam debut. Kashyap will star as the antagonist in Aashiq Abu’s Rifle Club.

Anurag Kashyap meets Sandeep Reddy Vanga: ‘He is the most honest, vulnerable and a lovely human being’

Suhas and Sharfu, who wrote the Fahadh Faasil-starrer Varathan, has written the screenplay along with Dileesh Karunakaran for Rifle Club.

Rife Club has Soubin Shahir and Dileesh Pothan in lead roles. The film’s cast was announced on November, 2023. Kashyap had co-produced the Malayalam film Moothon, directed by Geetu Mohandas and starring Nivin Pauly. He had produced Nithin Lukose’s Paka.

Kashyap is awaiting the theatrical release of his next directorial, Kennedy. Aashiq’s previous work is Neelavelicham, an adaptation of Vaikom Muhammad Basheer’s story. The film starred Tovino Thomas, Rima Kallingal, Shine Tom Chacko, Roshan Mathew and Chemban Vinod.

