Movies

Antonio Banderas to headline limited series ‘The Monster of Florence’

Antonio Banderas  

Actor Antonio Banderas is set to return to the small screen with upcoming limited series “The Monster of Florence”.

The show is based on 2008 best-selling true-crime novel of the same title, penned by Italian crime reporter Mario Spezi with American fiction writer Douglas Preston.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

Banderas, who earlier featured in National Geographic series “Genius”, will portray Spezi in the show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“The Monster of Florence: A True Story” details Spezi and Preston’s investigation into a notorious series of murders in Italy from the late 1960s to the mid-1980s.

The two writers became part of the story when Italian prosecutors began to suspect them of being behind the killings.

The Danish filmmakers Nikolaj Arcel and Anders Thomas Jensen will adaptthe book into a six-episode limited series for Studiocanal.

Arcel, best known for directing 2012 Danish movie “A Royal Affair”, will helm the project.

Banderas and his agent, Emanuel Nunez, will executive produce the show, which will be shot in Florence, Sardinia and Tuscany.

The actor is currently features in action-comedy film “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”, co-starring Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L Jackson and Salma Hayek.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

‘Who‌ ‌Are‌ ‌You,‌ ‌Charlie‌ ‌Brown?’‌ ‌review:‌ Audiences are given peanuts in this too-short love note to Sparky

‘John Wick: Chapter 4,’ ‘Knives Out 2’ begin production

Apple TV+ series ‘Foundation’ starring Kubbra Sait, Pravessh Rana to premiere in September

Mads Mikkelsen on playing Grindelwald: ‘Don’t know if it was fair that Johnny Depp lost the job’

Karan Johar to make a film on lawyer-activist C Sankaran Nair

Director Tanu Balak on Malayalam film ‘Cold Case’ starring Prithviraj Sukumaran

Short film ‘Kara’ portrays the futility of violence

Kannada cinema making waves in international film festivals

Jayaraj’s 'Hasyam' wins laurels at Russian film festival

Meet Vijai Bulganin, the music composer of ‘Daare Ledha’

Laurie Holden joins ‘The Boys’ in recurring role

‘Dune’ to release on October 22, as Warner Bros shuffles release calendar

‘Manu helped me become calm’: Wamiqa Gabbi on her role in Disney+ Hotstar show ‘Grahan’

Music composer Shameer Tandon on his latest single, ‘Sazaa’

‘Fatherhood’ movie review: A portrait of paternal devotion skewed by Kevin Hart’s PR machine

Hrithik Roshan teases ‘Krrish 4’ as franchise completes 15 years

Steve Carell to star in ‘The Rabbit Factor’ adaptation at Amazon

What’s coming to Netflix: ‘Haseen Dillruba,’ R.L. Stine’s ‘Fear Street Trilogy’ and more

‘Wolfgang’ movie review: The making of a celebrity chef

Actor Gia Sandhu on speaking Tamil in ‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 29, 2021 5:15:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/antonio-banderas-to-headline-limited-series-the-monster-of-florence/article35035883.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY