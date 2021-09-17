Movies

‘Annabelle Sethupathi’ movie review: A comedy in which only the uncomic portions work

Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee Pannu in ‘Annabelle Sethupathi’  

Around two-thirds of the film in, Shanmugam —rather, the spirit of Shanmugam — (played by Yogi Babu) narrates a past tragedy to Rudra (Taapsee Pannu). The latter finds it ridiculous. She asks him, “What new stories are you coming up with?”. Shanmugam sighs. “Who tells new stories these days?” he asks, probably taking a dig at Tamil cinema, casually breaking the fourth wall for a moment.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

Deepak Sundarrajan’s first film perhaps knows it’s not telling a new story. For it involves a royal couple who gets murdered, a scheming villain, reincarnation, revenge, poetic justice, and like in quite a few Tamil horror flicks these days, the promise of a sequel. Been there... seen that.

Self-deprecation, hence, works. The story, after all, isn’t as important as how it’s told. But that’s where the film falters; Annabelle Sethupathi doesn’t address what it makes fun of.

A cop (played by Linga) brings Rudra and her family (Raadhika, Rajendra Prasad, and Sunil) — a group of thieves —into his grandfather’s (Suresh Chandra Menon) palace to see if it is haunted. The spirits of his great-great-grandfather Kathiresan (Jagapathi Babu), a few other family members, and the palace cook Shanmugam are indeed trapped inside the palace. The story of how and why they all died is told somewhat interestingly through the aforementioned flashback. But Deepak Sundarrajan decides to get there only in the second half. Until then, the film lurches from one comic set-piece to another, most of which are tiringly contrived.

Annabelle Sethupathi
  • Director: Deepak Sundarrajan
  • Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Vijay Sethupathi, Yogi Babu, Jagapathi Babu, Raadhika
  • Storyline: A thief and her family unwittingly enter a palace full of spirits and learn about its mystery
  • Duration: 2 hr 14 min

The supporting cast (including Subbu Panchu, George Maryan, ‘Jangiri’ Madhumitha, Chetan, Devadarshini and others) clown around, desperately trying to sound and look funny. Neither their dialogues nor their actions work. There are lines like, “Paavi ah suthradhuku, aavi ah suthradhe mel!”. Rhyme should consider retiring from Tamil cinema. The physical comedy falters as well. We see a character frustrated at being unable to kick a spirit because, um, it’s a spirit and she can’t touch it. One wants to ask what Duraikannu Vaathiyar does in Sarpatta Parambarai: “Enna joke kaatreengla?”

Taapsee, too, fails to impress in these portions. Vennela Kishore makes a cameo, but his dubbed lines and exaggerated histrionics seem out of the place.

Some of the ridiculous lines uttered by Yogi Babu (like “Ivan enna moonji-la ye murukku puzhiyaraan?”) work because of his distinctive delivery. But this is the kind of thing he says in most of his films. Unless he reinvents his comedy, it could get dull (it probably has for some of us). Having said that, Yogi Babu isn’t just about punchlines; he’s capable of selling us some serious stuff too (like we saw in Mandela). Maybe someone should cast him as a villain?

Annabelle Sethupathi does gets somewhat better when titular characters Annabelle (Taapsee again playing an Englishwoman) and Veera Sethupathi (Vijay Sethupathi) appear. The latter, a king, gets an introduction shot where he feeds a nut to a squirrel and pets it. It’s to establish his benevolence, but it looks cool too. Sethupathi’s nonchalance, which sometimes seems impassive, works here. The character is largely one-dimensional, but the actor’s little gestures and expressions make it likeable. Take the scene wherein Kathiresan sends a bunch of sword-wielding assassins to Annabelle and Sethupathi’s magnificent palace. Sethupathi gently pushes his newly-wed wife behind and says, “Nee ukkandhuru; naan virundhu vechutu vandharren,” like a Tamil cinema mass hero™ does. But when Annabelle insists, “Let’s fight. Together,” he pauses for a moment to look at her and smile. He turns his attention towards the assassins, but is unable to contain himself from smiling at her once more. So far, we’re shown that he admires her beauty (the palace itself is a Shah Jahan-esque tribute to her) but now he admires her valour.

The film, hence, isn’t entirely unwatchable. The uncomic portions, thanks mainly to Vijay’s performance, kind of work. But then, that’s not a good thing to say about a comedy, is it?

Annabelle Sethupathi is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

 


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ wraps production

Jane Powell, Hollywood golden-age musicals star, dies at 92

Denis Villeneuve says Marvel films are ‘cut and paste’ versions of earlier ones

Hunterwali’s heroics

‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘The Crown’ lead the race for Emmy Awards 2021

Song Joong-ki, Park So-dam to host Busan International Film Festival opening ceremony

Bryce Dallas Howard to direct ‘Flight of the Navigator’ reboot for Disney

Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav to star in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’

‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ series to debut on Amazon Prime Video in October

‘The Mad Women’s Ball’ director Mélanie Laurent on the thrill of shooting in film for the first time

‘Sex Education’ Season 3 review: More madness and merriment at Moordale

‘A good role is worth the wait,’ says Malayalam actor Surabhi Lakshmi

Vishal Bhardwaj to direct spy thriller ‘Khufiya’ for Netflix

‘West Side Story’ trailer: Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of famed musical is all kinds of glorious

TUDUM: Netflix’s global fan event reveals trailer and star-studded line-up

A modern love story: Deepmala on her short ‘Ek Jhalak’ with transgender actor Disha Yadav

Cartoonist makes Mammootty collectible cards to commemorate the Malayalam actor’s 50 years in the industry

The fascinating, long-suffering women of ‘The White Lotus’

Shoojit Sircar production ‘Deep6’ sets premiere at 26th Busan International Film Festival
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 17, 2021 1:35:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/annabelle-sethupathi-movie-review-a-comedy-in-which-only-the-uncomic-portions-work/article36510558.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY