‘Annaatthe’ first look: Rajinikanth’s back doing what he does best

The first look of Rajinikanth’s next film Annaatthe is out. A motion picture from the film is also scheduled to be released later today at 6 PM.

Annaatthe is set to release on November 4, 2021.

 

The film will be a Deepavali release for the actor, who announced his decision to abandon his political plans due to his health situation, earlier this year,

In December last year, the Hyderabad filming schedule of Annaatthe was stopped due to crew members testing positive for COVID-19.

Directed by Siva, the film is expected to a family-action drama on the lines of Rajinikanth’s earlier hits like Padayappa and Arunachalam. The superstar’s last film was Darbar with AR Murugadoss which didn’t quite set the box office on fire.

After having acted with Rajinikanth in the recently-released Darbar, actor Nayanthara will once again share screen space with the Superstar in the film.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Annaatthe has an ensemble cast comprising names like Khushbu, Meena, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj and Soori in important roles.

D Imman, with whom Siva worked in Viswasam, will compose the music.


