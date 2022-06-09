Animated 'Ghostbusters' movie in the works
The sequel to ‘Afterlife’ is also returning to the original films’ home in New York City
"Ghostbusters" franchise is expanding its universe with the announcement of an animated film that is currently in development.
The sequel to "Afterlife" is also returning to the original films' home in New York City, reported Variety.
Sony Pictures and Ghost Corps' Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan made several announcements as part of Ghostbusters Day, the annual celebration of the first “Ghostbusters” film's release on June 8, 1984.
The new animated film is based on “Ghosbusters” IP and being developed by Reitman and Kenan along with Sony Pictures Animation.
Chris Prynoski and Jennifer Kluska are set to direct, with Brenda Hsueh set to write.
During their presentation on Ghostbusters Day, Reitman and Kenan also confirmed that the sequel to their 2021 film "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" will return to the story's original home in New York City.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.