‘Angrezi Medium’ trailer: Irrfan Khan’s father-daughter saga is all kinds of heart-warming

The trailer of Irrfan Khan’s much anticipated Angrezi Medium is out!

Directed by Homi Adajania, the movie also stars Kareena Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia, Ranvir Shorey, Pankaj Tripathi and Kiku Sharda.

Angrezi Medium is a spin-off of Irrfan Khan's 2017 comedy Hindi Medium, and expected to be a poignant tale of the relationship between a father and a daughter. Irrfan Khan plays a small-town sweet-seller, while his daughter, played by Radhika Madhan, harbours dreams of studying overseas. The story traces the journey of the two to London, where Radhika’s character wishes to study, while her dad faces several issues with arranging the fees for her admission. Kareena Kapoor essays a cop in the film, who meets the duo in London.

The movie is pitched as a tale of ‘unconditional love between a father and his daughter’, along with unbreakable friendships and small-town obsessions with the ‘foreign’ dream.

Angrezi Medium is set to release on March 20 across India.